Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Insider Christopher Clark Sells 50,000 Shares

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $18,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 632,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $17,000.00.
Grove Collaborative Stock Performance
Shares of GROV remained flat at $0.33 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $12.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
About Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grove Collaborative (GROV)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.