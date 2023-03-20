Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Insider Christopher Clark Sells 50,000 Shares

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $18,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 632,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $17,000.00.

Shares of GROV remained flat at $0.33 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

