Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

NYSE ASR opened at $282.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.71 and its 200-day moving average is $246.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $179.01 and a 12-month high of $306.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

