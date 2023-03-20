Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
NYSE ASR opened at $282.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.71 and its 200-day moving average is $246.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $179.01 and a 12-month high of $306.86.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
