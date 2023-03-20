Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Down 4.5%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 434,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,926,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64.

In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,925,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after buying an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,702,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after buying an additional 108,381 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

