Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 638,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,693.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,693.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

