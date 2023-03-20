Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of HVT opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Insider Transactions at Haverty Furniture Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $475,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,147. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $475,945.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,147. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $229,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,700.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,001 shares of company stock worth $1,069,260 over the last 90 days. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.