Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

