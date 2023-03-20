HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CAPR opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 4.07. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 11.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

