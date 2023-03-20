Head-To-Head Survey: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) versus SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and SB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 24.44% 10.18% 0.96% SB Financial Group 19.94% 9.39% 0.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

69.3% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of SB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Foundation pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB Financial Group pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Foundation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Foundation and SB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $452.11 million 0.95 $110.51 million $1.96 3.88 SB Financial Group $62.80 million 1.46 $12.52 million $1.77 7.41

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Foundation and SB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 3 1 0 2.25 SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Foundation currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 146.71%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Summary

First Foundation beats SB Financial Group on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

