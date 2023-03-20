HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.16. 118,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 121,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 89,697 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

