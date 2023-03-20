HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.62.
HealthEquity Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.16. 118,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.
