Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,244.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,410.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,410.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,244.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,602 shares of company stock valued at $848,060 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $3,823,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 745.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 408,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 151,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.