Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 44,113 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOMP. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,246,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,859 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,439. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

