Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMXC stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

