Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.39. The company had a trading volume of 121,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $202.40 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

