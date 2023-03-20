Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,424 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 166,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.64. 447,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,632. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

