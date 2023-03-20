Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,596 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.31. 620,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,758,336. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $107.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

