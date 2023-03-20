Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,492 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 125,842 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,331. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $52.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.