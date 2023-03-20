Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and $52.43 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00061881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00042879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,051,790,816 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,051,790,815.82936 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06263784 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $48,595,625.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.