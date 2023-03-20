Hedron (HDRN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $107.70 Million

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedron has a total market cap of $107.70 million and $596,924.56 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedron has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedron Profile

Hedron launched on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

