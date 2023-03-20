Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.