Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 803,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,004 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,230,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 325,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 54,397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 142,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KTF stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.