Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $5.97 Million Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,122 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 76,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 50.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 46.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 679,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 118.4% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUI opened at $11.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

