Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $225.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.35. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

