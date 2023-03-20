Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,387 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 539,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,387 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 22,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

NYSE MUE opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

