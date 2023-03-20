Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 371,524 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,524 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund comprises about 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHD. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of MHD stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $14.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

