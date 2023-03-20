Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,250 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

