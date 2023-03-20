Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Cowen reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $195.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.99. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

