Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 113,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $549.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.97. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,029.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at $518,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,029.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 764,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 140,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

