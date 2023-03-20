Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Trading Down 4.4%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 167,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 316,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $539.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $107,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 96,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

