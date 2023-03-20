Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Volume Tops $284,057.78

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $182.09 million and approximately $284,057.78 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00017858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00031232 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00197295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,903.84 or 0.99978536 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.98723165 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $283,124.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

