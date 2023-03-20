HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded HF Sinclair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.08.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.4 %

DINO stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

