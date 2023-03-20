HI Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, HI has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $31.89 million and approximately $485,074.28 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00032202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019278 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00198933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,919.55 or 1.00041078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000126 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01184115 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $505,722.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.