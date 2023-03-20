Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HIBB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Hibbett Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 32,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,325. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

