Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIW. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of HIW opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

