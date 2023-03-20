Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance
NASDAQ HOFT opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $220.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.94.
Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.64%.
Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.
Featured Stories
