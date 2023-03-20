Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.25.
Hookipa Pharma Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.85.
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
