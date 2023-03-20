Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

