Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

NYSE HMN opened at $32.63 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,885.71%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,538 shares of company stock valued at $271,968 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,570,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the last quarter.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

