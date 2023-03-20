Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 773,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

