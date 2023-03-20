H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HRB opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

