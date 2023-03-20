HSBC Upgrades Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Company Profile
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.
