Humanscape (HUM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.55 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and $3.19 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00350127 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.69 or 0.25448424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

