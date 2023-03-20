ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.20. ICF International has a 52-week low of $88.98 and a 52-week high of $121.28.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $43,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 349,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,078,000 after buying an additional 103,953 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,552,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ICF International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in ICF International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

