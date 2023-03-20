IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IEX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.91.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $217.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.00 and its 200 day moving average is $222.39.

Insider Activity at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

