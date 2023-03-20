Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.07.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $231.66. The stock had a trading volume of 196,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,209. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.01.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.