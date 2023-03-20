Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Immersion in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Immersion Stock Down 4.7 %

Immersion stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $254.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Immersion

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $90,961.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

