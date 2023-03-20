Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.
Immunic Stock Performance
Immunic stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Immunic has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $12.64.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
