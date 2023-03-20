Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Immunic Stock Performance

Immunic stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Immunic has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

About Immunic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Immunic by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Immunic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 657,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

