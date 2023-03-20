IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Down 5.1%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 102,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 85,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

