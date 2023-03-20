Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.41 and last traded at $132.96. Approximately 167,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 496,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Impinj Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $221,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,414.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,794.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $221,620.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,414.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and sold 64,269 shares valued at $8,053,633. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

