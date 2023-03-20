Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 177.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,447 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $89,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Incyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Incyte by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,747 shares of company stock valued at $9,346,885 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $73.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

