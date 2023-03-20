ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.91.
ING Groep Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ING opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.72.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,588,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,466,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,993 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $15,675,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
