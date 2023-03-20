Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Bought by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period.

Shares of PNOV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.86. 26,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $812.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

